Express trains rescheduled: Check details here

CHENNAI: A couple of MEMU express specials will be fully cancelled and a few express trains rescheduled owing to fixed time corridor traffic blocks for track upgradation work for various sections in Chennai Division.

Train no 06417 Katpadi Junction – Jolarpettai Junction MEMU Express Special leaving Katpadi Junction at 09.30 hrs and train no 06418 Jolarpettai Junction - Katpadi Junction MEMU Express Special leaving Jolarpettai Junction at 12.40 hrs is cancelled on 19th November, 2022.

Rescheduling Train no 22637 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 13.15 hrs on 10th and 14th November is rescheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 13.45 hrs on mentioned days (late by 30 minutes).

Train no 12609 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 13.35 hrs on 10th and 14th November, 2022 is rescheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 14.05 hrs on mentioned days (late by 30 minutes).

Train no 12601 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Sai Nagar Siridi Weekly Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 10.20 hrs on 16th November, 2022 is rescheduled to leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 12.20 hrs on mentioned day (late by 1 hour 30 minutes), a statement issued by Southern Railway said