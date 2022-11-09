Chennai man torches wife after argument over biryani; both succumb

CHENNAI: A 74-year-old man torched his wife alive after an argument over biryani at their residence in Ayanavaram on Monday. The woman hugged her husband after she was set afire and both of them succumbed to burn injuries.

Police had initially suspected it to be a suicide pact, but a dying declaration by the woman, Padmavathy, (70), a few hours before her death at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) shed light on the events.

The couple- Karunakaran, a retired railway employee and his wife, Padmavathy lived alone at Tagoe Nagar 3rd street in Ayanavaram.

The couple have four children and four of them were staying in separate areas around the city. Police investigations revealed that the couple was depressed as they had no one to take care of them in their old age and they also used to argue often.

On (Nov 7) Monday night, neighbours heard loud screams from the couple’s house and found both of them lying unconscious with burn injuries. The couple were moved to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH), where they are said to be in a critical condition.

At the hospital, Padmavathy told police that around 8 pm on Monday, her husband had bought biryani from a shop and was eating alone. When she asked him why he had not bought food for her and asked him to share the Biryani, he entered into an argument with the woman.

In the melee, he poured Kerosene over the woman and set her afire, according to the statement by Padmavathy to police.

The woman hugged her husband and both of them suffered burn injuries. While Padmavathy succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night, the man died on Wednesday morning, police said.

Ayanavaram Police have registered a case and are investigating.