Remove sand bags kept for SWD works, demand Porur residents

CHENNAI: The residents of Porur were relieved from water stagnation during the recent spell, after the storm water drains (SWD) work was completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon. However, the sand bags kept near the drain at Mahalakshmi Nagar for the SWD works were yet to be removed even after a month by the workers defeating the very purpose of building the drains.

The purpose of the drain construction will be lost if the waste materials cause blockage, worry local residents.

A Fazil, a resident of Porur said, “The city Corporation authorities have taken up the project to prevent inundation during the rainy season across the city. However, they should also ensure that they have cleared the waste and sand, which has been kept after the road was dug for the drain construction. And they failed to follow such measures here.”

“We have been receiving intense rainfall for the past few days and the plastic waste from the bag and the sand might dissolve and block the drain. Eventually, there won’t be water flow as the drain will be blocked. We will experience water stagnation this year too defeating the purpose of SWD. So we urge the concerned department to clear the place at the earliest,” he added.

As the contract workers placed the sand bags on the road, people also dumped their garbage in the same place. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Public are concerned about health issues during the rainy season.

“There are various diseases like dengue, malaria spreading in the city, and the garbage and sand bags remained here for over a month. There is an increase in the mosquito menace. And if the plastic waste gets into the drains, the place will be inundated and the entire road will become messy,” said P Usha, another resident of Porur.

The Zonal Corporation officer did not respond to the calls made by DT Next.