Man murders estranged wife’s partner

CHENNAI: City police have launched a hunt for a 26-year-old who allegedly murdered another man, who was living with his estranged wife, by smashing his head with a stone, near Besant Nagar. The suspect, Syed Muhammed Basha of Pudupet got married to a woman six years ago. The couple have two children. They separated about two years ago allegedly due to Basha’s criminal activities. After that, she started living with Mohammed Abu, an auto driver, in Teynampet. Their children were staying with relatives in Besant Nagar. On Sunday, the woman went with Abu to meet her children. Learning this, Basha, too, went there and picked up an argument with Abu. In the melee, he took a stone and assaulted Abu, who suffered grievous injuries was rushed to a hospital. He succumbed to injuries on Monday morning. Sastri Nagar police registered a case and moved his body to a government hospital for autopsy and are searching for Basha. Investigations revealed that Basha is a history-sheeter and had come out on bail only two months ago.