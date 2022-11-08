Lunar Eclipse ‘22: Chennai witnesses partial red moon

CHENNAI: Lunar Eclipse also called Chandra Grahan was witnessed by a few cities in India today. Some of the cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Mysore, and Salem witnessed the event on Tuesday evening.

The total lunar eclipse was completely visible at 5:42 pm in Chennai at 0.556 Magnitude. The end time for the eclipse is predicted to be 7:26 pm.

Cities and Time:

Chennai 5.42 PM - 6.18 PM

Coimbatore 5.54 PM - 6.18 PM

Mysore 5.54 PM - 6.18 PM

Salem 5.49 PM - 6.18 PM

Kochi 5.59 PM - 6.18 PM

It’s the second total lunar eclipse of this year, with the first being in May. The next one won’t be until 2025.

However, plenty of partial lunar eclipses will be available in the meantime.