Culvert filled with concrete without draining, contractor suspended

CHENNAI: The Tambaram corporation commissioner suspended the engineer who started the concrete-laying work for the culvert while it was filled with rainwater on Tuesday.

The culvert, linking the storm water drainage, was about to be constructed at 2nd main junction of Purushothaman Nagar in Chromepet. On Monday night, the pit was dug for constructing the culvert.

Due to this, a major part of the road has been damaged, making it difficult for vehicles to pass by, allege residents, who also question the rationale behind digging up the road amid the monsoon season.

N Venugopal, resident of Purushothaman Nagar, said: “There was no construction for culvert in the region for the past 50 years. Why did the corporation decided to take up the work now? On Tuesday morning, I noticed sand, plywood and other construction materials stationed in the middle of the road. But, within a few hours, due to heavy downpour, the pit completely filled up.”

Likewise, David Manohar, a social activist in Arappor Iyakkam, a city-based NGO working on citizen rights, said, “On Tuesday morning, I requested officials to undertake work only after the rains. Taking it up now only exposes the mismanagement of the department.”

A higher official from Tambaram Corporation said, “The construction of the culvert was carried out due to blockage in the water flow. But, before the Corporation officer could reach the spot, contractors started digging up the road.”

On Tuesday, despite seeing that the pit was filled water, contractors began filling it up with concrete without disposing the rainwater. Soon, based on complaints from residents, the Tambaram corporation conducted an inquiry.

The corporation commissioner Elangovan ordered to stop the drainage work immediately, and suspended the engineer, Venkatesan, for his negligence in duty. The corporation officials said that legal action will be taken against the contractor and the supervisor too.