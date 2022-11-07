Youth arrested for threatening teenage girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man was arrested for threatening a teenage girl that he would upload their photos on social media if she didn't continue talking with him.

The arrested person was identified as V Goutham of Ezhil Nagar near Thoraipakkam.

Police investigations revealed that Goutham studied with the girl in school and the two of them used to be friends. The 19-year-old girl stopped talking with Goutham after learning his wayward activities, police said.

Goutham started harassing the girl to talk to him. When she did not respond, he sent her photographs which they had taken together when they were friends and threatened her that he would upload them with demeaning captions in social media.

Based on a complaint by the girl’s family, Thoraipakkam police registered a case and arrested Goutham. He was booked under Sections of IPC and Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment (TNPHW) Act. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.