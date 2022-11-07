Rods snapped during Metro construction in Medavakkam

CHENNAI: A major accident was averted on Sunday afternoon after a bunch of rods used for erecting pillars at Semmozhi street on Medavakkam link road snapped during Metro construction, stretching on to the road.

The Pallikaranai traffic police cleared the rods from the road in four hours on Sunday afternoon.

The Metro rail construction for phase II and phase I expansion are being held at various locations in the city. As part of which, the construction was undertaken at Semmozhi street of Medavakkam link road by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

On Sunday afternoon, while the work for erecting pillars was ongoing, a bunch of rods snapped together, stretching onto the road. Fortunately, as there were no vehicles passing nearby, a major accident was averted.

“Such incidents can be dangerous and also be fatal. And multiple such incidents have already been reported. Hence, CMRL should ensure great safety at the site as vehicles are constantly passing through the site,” said B Vigneshwaran, resident of Medavakkam.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that during a similar incident in September, five persons, including two staff of MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation), sustained injuries after a steel rod snapped and fell off the crane near Ramapuram. The bus also sustained damages in the incident.

Subsequently, in the second incident in September, a gaint crane dismantled and fell onto the road at Retteri flyover near Kolathur. CMRL officials could not be reached when contacted.