Ravi urges judiciary to adopt innovative technology

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Sunday said the legal system has a major problem in justice delivery and it was a concern. It should be capable of adopting technology, which were created by young entrepreneurs and experts, he said.

The Governor, addressing a programme in Madras High Court, said they should think of using technology to expedite justice delivery. “The Judiciary should encourage the young minds to come up with new ideas, applications and technology in the legal system,” he said.

He highlighted the use of technology in the medical field for diagnosing and treating diseases and appealed to young and aspiring advocates to think critically to the technology to improve the system and help the society. He urged the legal fraternity to bridge the gap between the class and courtrooms.