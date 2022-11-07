Proposal for pedestrian plazas near airport, Island Grounds on cards

CHENNAI: City residents can soon take a leisurely walk in front of the Chennai airport or Island Grounds as the Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project, which functions under the State Highways Department, has put forth a proposal to develop pedestrian-friendly facilities along these highway roads on which the landmarks are located in line with Pedestrian plaza in T Nagar.

Also, Chromepet, which is fast growing as a shopping hub of southern suburbs, will have a similar facility. According to an official from the Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project, the proposals for Airport, Island Grounds and Chromepet pedestrian facilities are in discussion.

As per the model diagrams shown at a workshop on urban infra, urban transport, roads, and logistics in Chennai on Friday, the roads maintained by the Highways Department in front of the airport, Island Ground, and in Chromepet would have separate and wider footpaths, with seating arrangements apart from ornamental plants. Presently, pedestrian footpaths at these places are narrower and pedestrians have to mind speeding vehicles. In Chromepet, the situation is worse with unregulated parking on the road. The workshop was conducted as a preparatory meeting for Viksit Bharat Abiyan project, in which officials from several government departments that are responsible for urban development-related works took part.

The Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project is upgrading eight city arterial roads for more than 138 km into smart roads as per a government announcement.

Meanwhile, after successfully completing the pedestrian plaza in T Nagar, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to implement similar projects in Nungambakkam and Washermenpet. These would come up on Kader Nawaz Khan Road and MC Road, respectively, and the projects are in tendering stage. In the case of MC Road, the civic body plans to convert the entire stretch vehicle-free to make the road an open mall. Officials said there is a parallel road that can be used for vehicle traffic.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited, too, has proposed to upgrade roads around the Metro stations along with the city Corporation.