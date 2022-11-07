Petition on e-comm selling goods with Gods' pics: HC issues notice

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the Union government and State government in a petition filed by a Madurai man for direction to restrain from printing the pictures of Hindu Gods and Goddesses on the toilet tissues, shoes, sandals, and inner wears.

Heading the first bench along with Justice D Krishnakumar, Acting Chief Justice T Raja directed the State and central governments to file their response to the plea by one Muthukumar from Madurai.

The petitioner prayed for a direction to take action against e-commerce companies like Amazon for creating differences among people and creating wrong impressions with the Hindu people which results in insulting the Hindu God and Goddess.

In his affidavit, Muthukumar said that in recent days International Companies (Foreign Companies) are interfering in India's internal, and political affairs which is a threat to our national security, creating differences between different religions.

“Many companies have printed the images of various Gods and Goddesses on toilet tissues, shoes, and sandals, even in the inner garments of men and women. The above-stated act contributes to the offense of insulting the Hindu religion by many companies,” he added.

He further alleged that a few years back, Twitter had shown a map uniting Ladakh with China by making it as a part of China's territory which has become a big issue.

“The above said companies have the intention of doing business in our country, and earn enormous profit and create aversion among various religions and their religious faith and try to divide the country,” Muthukumar noted.