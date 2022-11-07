Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Sporting of caste markers: Parents, teachers also need to get involved

Sporting of ‘caste threads’ is getting increasingly popular in southern districts of Tamil Nadu in the last few years. Though wearing sacred thread existed among caste Hindus earlier, sporting caste hand bands by OBCs and SCs, especially students, indicates that caste tensions are now seeping into our schools. Most often these ‘caste markers’ (reflecting the colours of their community’s flags) are not even about superiority, but a way to hold on to the caste identity. Though school authorities instruct students not to wear caste threads, teachers struggle to enforce the rules. Given that such tensions on campuses often develop and spill over into violence, can’t the government and the court get involved and curb this trend along the lines of the hijab ban?

— S Vignesh Raj, Tirunelveli

Wearing caste threads on the wrist and attending school has been going on for quite some time. The school department has issued a circular to ban such practices. But how this can be eliminated is a question which is difficult to answer. Unless the government takes strong measures and parents also get involved this cannot be done.

These young children also become fodders to caste-based associations. The teachers must realise that they have a great role to play and must interact with them. No court intervention will help to eradicate this malaise.

Live streaming calls for judges to show restraint, better behaviour

Will the live-streaming of hearings in apex court or state/district courts, as is being debated and implemented these days, alone ensure transparency and accountability to the courtroom process? Isn’t there a possibility of live streaming leading judges and lawyers to appeal to populism? Won’t it increase mental pressure on judges, who are not accountable to the public, but will now have to keep public sentiments in mind? If it is done for educational and other purposes, including reviewing the case in future, won’t audio/video recording be a better option?

— Revathi Soundarrajan, Besant Nagar

Live streaming of court proceedings is a welcome step. First, it helps the litigants and brings in transparency. Secondly, it is a boon for law students, interested people and media persons.

Judges who hear the cases are also expected to show some restraint and display better behaviour which is the essence of any court adjudication process.