Chennai police booked 152 Gutkha cases, arrested 153 in 1 week

CHENNAI: As part of their ‘Drive against Banned Tobacco Products’ programme, Chennai police have intensified the action against those selling Gutkha and other banned products since the beginning of this year.

Last week, from October 29 to November 5, City police have seized 700 kg of Gutkha products and 5 kg of Mava across the city, in 152 cases, arresting 153 persons.

Of the total haul, major seizure was made by Choolaimedu police who seized 644 kg of banned tobacco products from a man on Saturday (Nov 5). Police had received a tip off about the transportation of Gutkha products in the area and intercepted an autorickshaw, which led to seizure. The arrested person, P Muniratnam (47), led police to a total stock of 644 kg of banned oral tobacco products.

Royapettah police team conducted searches based on a tip off and seized 30 kg of Gutkha from a person, S Dharani (25) of Royapettah, who was arrested.