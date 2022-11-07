Chennai gets heavy spells, likely to continue for next 3 hrs

CHENNAI: After a break, heavy rain lashed several parts of Chennai on Monday evening. The Meteorological department said that the rain is likely to continue for the next three hours due to the prevailing atmospheric circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

Several areas, including Egmore, Broadway, Tondiarpet, Mount road, and Velachery, experienced intense spells for over an hour. And many places witnessed water logging and traffic congestion in the city.

As per the bulletin by the regional meteorological centre (RMC), due to the atmospheric circulation prevailing over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining southern Sri Lankan coastal area, moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur in one or two places in Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts for the next three hours.

16 districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi will receive light to moderate rain due to the same.