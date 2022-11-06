VCK distributes one lakh copies of Manusmriti to public

CHENNAI: VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday commenced the distribution of one lakh copies of translated Manusmriti to the public in Koyambedu bus terminus. VCK cadres and functionaries followed Thirumavalavan and distributed copies to the public across the State.

Thirumavalavan along with VCK cadres garlanded the statue of Ambedkar in Koyambedu and raised slogans against RSS and Hindutva organisations and urged the State and the central governments to ban them. Then they proceeded to the Koyambedu bus terminus and distributed the translated copies of Manusmriti to the public.

"I distributed the Manusmriti to the public in Koyambedu bus terminus. One lakh Manusmriti copies were distributed to the public across the State. Ambedkar charred the copies of Manusmriti on December 25, 1927." said Thirumavalavan, on twitter.

In the translated version of the book, Thirumavalavan himself wrote the preface and while stating the reason for distributing the book, he said: "Hindu society was constructed based on the principles of Manusmriti and even now it functions on the same principles. This continues for generations. The base of Manusmriti is Varnashramam (four varnas) which differentiates humans based on their birth. Manusmriti preaches dominance by higher castes and it results in exploitation of labour. The base material for exploitation of labour is Manusmriti."