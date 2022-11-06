Metrowater distributed chlorine tablets to 12L residents in Chennai

CHENNAI: To prevent monsoon diseases, the Chennai metrowater board distributed chlorine tablets to 12 lakh residents, and drinking water tests were carried out by the officers in the city.

Public is advised to mix the chlorine tablet with 15 liters of drinking water and consume it after two hours. It will prevent the spread of diseases like cholera and dengue.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) supplies 1,000 MLD drinking water across the city daily, which is benefitted by 85 lakh people in 200 wards under the Chennai Corporation limit.

During the recent rain, the board has been instructed to pay extra attention to the low-lying residential areas under Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) witnessed water stagnation.

So, to prevent monsoon diseases the board decided to provide chlorine tablets for residents. Till now, a total of 12 lakh households in the city provided chlorine tablets, stated an official release.

The quality of distributed drinking water is monitored by a team of trained personnel in a laboratory headed by an executive engineer and analysts.

And 10 external contractors are carrying out the work of collecting drinking water samples throughout the city.

Earlier, the samples were collected only at 300 places every day, but due to the Northeast monsoon, it has been increased to 600 places daily. Till November 4, the drinking water samples were taken at 13,780 places for testing.