Commuters seek permanent fix for leak at Sanatorium railway station

CHENNAI: Commuters in Tambaram Sanatorium railway station are forced to wade through stagnant water as the subway at the station frequently get flooded during rains.

“Several requests made to construct Foot Over Bridge at Tambaram Sanatorium railway station had no response. Two days ago, severe leaks occured at the railway subway from the foundation,” Dayanand Krishnan, an activist, said.

He pointed out that the construction of Foot Over Bridge was stalled in 2020 due to the poor work of contractors but the work has not yet resumed till date. He added that the subway was inundated on Friday after continuous rain forcing the commuters to wade through water.

“Moreover, Tambaram third terminal redevelopment project has not been announced in railway ministry’s station redevelopment announcement, “ he riled. An irked commuter said that several passengers are office goers, who wear shoes. “We are forced to go to workplaces with wet shoes. Also, the leak and dampness will make the subway weaker. The railway should take measures to at least seal the seepage, “ he urged. He added that the management would drian the water once the rain stops every time.

“Instead of opting for temporary solutions, the management should repair the subway apart from resuming the construction of Foot Over Bridge,” the commuter added.