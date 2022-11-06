Chennai cops abduct, extort assets from bizman: CBI begins probe

CHENNAI: In a latest development in the case of police personnel allegedly abducting and helping to extort properties from a Chennai businessman, slueths of CBI, Delhi, has registered a FIR against 10 persons, including former assistant commissioner and former inspector of police of Chennai city police.

The CBI has listed Tharun, Srivasarao, Venkatasivanaga Kumar, Srikandan alias Kodambakkam Sri, former AC Sivakumar, Saravanan, former inspector, Pandiyaraja, former SI and then head constables Jayakumar,Joseph and Giri, as accused in the case.