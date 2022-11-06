Chennai cops abduct, extort assets from bizman: CBI begins probe

CHENNAI: In a latest development in the case of police personnel allegedly abducting and helping to extort properties from a Chennai businessman, slueths of CBI, Delhi, has registered a FIR against 10 persons, including former assistant commissioner and former inspector of police of Chennai city police.
The CBI has listed Tharun, Srivasarao, Venkatasivanaga Kumar, Srikandan alias Kodambakkam Sri, former AC Sivakumar, Saravanan, former inspector, Pandiyaraja, former SI and then head constables Jayakumar,Joseph and Giri, as accused in the case.
The case is based on the complaint Rajesh, a businessman, who alleged that Venkata Siva Gnanakumar, Tharun Krishnaprasad, Srinivasa Rao, Kodambakkam Sri along with the police personnel had wrongfully confined him in farm house in the outskirts of the city, threatened him and extorted his properties. He was forced to register his properties in the name Srinivasa rao and Tharun Krishnaprasad of Andhra Pradesh.
The case was earlier investigated by TN CB-CID and some police personnel with other accused were arrested by the probe team.
