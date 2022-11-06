Beyond the wall: Heavenly brews, desserts star of this gourmet café
CHENNAI: The Entrance Café in Kilpauk proves to be a tranquil escape from the city’s chaos, unfolding a unique gastronomical experience and a place that soothes the eyes and the heart. The amalgamation of different interior design styles gives this place an extra edge.
Some of their signature dishes are- bruschetta of oven-dried cherry tomato, feta and pumpkin seed crush, boneless chicken wings, prawns ajillo, watermelon and bocconicini, seeds, cilantro chicken jungle baguette, gnocchi and lamb ragout, almond milk brulee, Jack Daniel’s mud pie, and Korean buns.
For starters, we tried their boneless chicken wings. These cube-shaped, bitesized chicken wings were an absolute delight. The dish is gently seasoned with herbs and is plated with an in-house sauce. The sauce complements the chicken so well and elevates the dish to a greater extent. What is special about this dish is, the way the chicken is prepared to ensure the tenderness is intact.
We then tried their lamb skewers. The lamb skewers are served with their special in-house sauce and lightly toasted bread slices. The dish is versatile in the sense that it can be had for starters and can also be eaten like sliders. The flavours are a mix of both Continental and Indian, giving you a sense of familiarity with every bite. However, this dish must be consumed immediately because it begins to get chewy with time.
Their prawn ajillo absolutely stole the show. This soupy, saucy, prawn starter’s ingredients, ranging from mustard, coriander, chilli flakes, diced garlic and other spices, seemed like a melange of the perfect mosaic. The soupy remnants of the dish will make you clean the bowl squeaky clean.
The café is known for its aromatic and heavenly brews. We tried their Thai cold coffee. What sets this beverage apart, is the fact that it does not have many ingredients; it’s just coffee, vanilla, and a little chocolate drizzle and yet tastes like an elixir. Their coffee beans are specially grounded and roasted, and therefore their brews are classic.
For the main course, we tried their flamegrilled fillet mignon- sweet potato mash, grilled cabbage, and porcini jus. The juicy, well-cooked steak is very rich in taste and presentation. The red wine sauce with rosemary and garlic complimented the meat really well.
The café is also known for its range of exclusively-crafted desserts. We tried their almond milk brulee. There is only one word to describe this dessert, phenomenal. This dessert is a must-try.
On the whole, the experience was very surreal and rich. The portions are very generous and filling. Since The Entrance Café is a gourmet eatery, it is priced high. Nevertheless, the café is good value for money.
