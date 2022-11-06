Beyond the wall: Heavenly brews, desserts star of this gourmet café

CHENNAI: The Entrance Café in Kilpauk proves to be a tranquil escape from the city’s chaos, unfolding a unique gastronomical experience and a place that soothes the eyes and the heart. The amalgamation of different interior design styles gives this place an extra edge.

Some of their signature dishes are- bruschetta of oven-dried cherry tomato, feta and pumpkin seed crush, boneless chicken wings, prawns ajillo, watermelon and bocconicini, seeds, cilantro chicken jungle baguette, gnocchi and lamb ragout, almond milk brulee, Jack Daniel’s mud pie, and Korean buns.

For starters, we tried their boneless chicken wings. These cube-shaped, bitesized chicken wings were an absolute delight. The dish is gently seasoned with herbs and is plated with an in-house sauce. The sauce complements the chicken so well and elevates the dish to a greater extent. What is special about this dish is, the way the chicken is prepared to ensure the tenderness is intact.