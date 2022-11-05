Two-year-old boy run over by govt bus dies; driver held
CHENNAI: Mithran (2) of Kilambi village in Baluchetty Chatiram died after he was run over by a government bus while playing outside the house on Friday. His house is located close to the Kancheepuram-Vellore Road. On Friday, around 7 pm, Mithran was playing outside with a toy. Police said the toy rolled had onto the middle of the road. Mithran, who had run towards the toy, was run over by the Kancheepuram-Panapakkam cand died on the spot. The driver stopped the vehicle immediately. The Baluchetty Chatiram police who rushed to the spot sent his body to the Kancheepuram GH for post-mortem. The police arrested the bus driver and further investigation is on.
