SWD works expose BSNL copper cables, leads to theft

CHENNAI: City Police have registered a case against miscreants who allegedly stole copper cables of BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), worth several lakhs.

Sources in BSNL said that miscreants have taken advantage of the stormwater drain works across the city and are stealing the exposed copper cables.

In Thiruvanmiyur police station limits, about 100 metres of copper cable were stolen from south avenue road on October 20, according to the complaint filed by the sub divisional engineer.

The value of the stolen cables is around Rs 3.4 lakh. According to BSNL sources, CCTV footage in the neighbourhood showed that three staff of BSNL were allegedly involved in the theft of copper cables along with miscreants.

Like in Thiruvanmiyur, copper cables were stolen in Pulianthope too and complaints were filed with the local police station.

V Sathiabalan, state secretary, INTUC (Indian National Trade Union Congress) said that the theft of BSNL copper cables should be investigated thoroughly by police as apart from the monetary value, the ‘service value’ provided by BSNL should be considered. “There will be several banks, educational institutions which will be using BSNL services and if their services are affected, people are affected too,” Sathiabalan said.

In August, Chennai police arrested two persons for allegedly stealing Copper cables belonging to BSNL in Pulianthope and surrounding areas. Police said that the duo had stolen over 35 metres of copper cables.