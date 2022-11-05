St Thomas Mount Rly station murder accused detained under Goondas

This includes D Sathish, from Alandur who pushed Sathya in front of a train at St Thomas mount railway station on October 13. Within hours of the college student’s death, her father, P Manickam, too died by suicide. The case is being investigated by the CB-CID.

In another incident, a special team arrested N Raja alias ‘seizing’ Raja, a A+ category notorious rowdy from Tamil Nadu - Andhra Pradesh border in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said, Raja had more than 33 cases pending against him in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, including five murder cases and seven attempt to murder cases. Raja along with his gang had been involved in illegal activities around South Chennai and the suburbs.

Police seized a gun, 14 bullets and seven mobile phones from him.