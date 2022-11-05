Sowcarpet building collapse: One more person succumbs to injuries

CHENNAI: Barely a day after a 60-year old died due to the collapse of a dilapidated building, one more person succumbs to injuries at the hospital.
On Friday evening, at around 7 pm a dilapidated building in Mint street at Sowcarpet collapsed injuring the pedestrians who were walking. One died and three were injured in the accident. On Saturday morning, Sankar succumbed to injuries failing to respond to treatments.
The dead was identified as U Gangu Devi. The three injured were identified as S Sankar, S Saravanan and S Sivakumar were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital following the accident.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android