Open manholes pose threat to locals on Jeremiah Road

CHENNAI: Come too near Jeremiah Road platform near the Vepery police station and pedestrians would literally have problems negotiating the area, thanks to the two big sewage manholes which are lying open on the platform. The two sewer manholes are left open and pose a threat to commuters and pedestrians who use the platform.

Local residents say the sewer manholes need to be closed as early as possible as the platform is being used even by senior citizens. The authorities earlier covered the two manholes with some wood meant for scaffolding, which hardly helps to solve the issue, they said.

P Dhamodharan, a local resident, said they have orally complained to the local corporation authorities who come for sewage works several times, but till now no action was taken.

He said the whole issue has to be solved very soon before inviting any untoward incident. “I called them several times, narrating the situation. But there was no response from the authorities,” he added.

Abdul Rahaman, who also lives in the area, rued that he has sent several complaints, which were published on the government website, but no one has responded to rectify this problem till now.

However, a senior official from the Corporation related to Zone 5, said on condition of anonymity that already there were several complaints with regard to this issue.

“We are looking into it. Currently, as the northeast monsoon has commenced, all the workers are engaged in clearing rainwater from the flooded areas and this too (the sewage holes) will also be taken care of,” he said. “Please tell the complainants that we too are busy at this time,” he added.