No plan to sell liquor in plastic bottles, Tasmac tells High Court

CHENNAI: State's liquor monopoly the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) informed the Madras High Court that it has not made any decision to vend the liquor items on the plastic bottles.

Tasmac's standing counsel made this submission before the division bench of Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice TV Thamilselvi. The bench was disposing of a PIL filed by one Pratap. The petitioner sought direction to quash the 1996 GO. According to the GO, the State permitted liquor shops to sell booze in plastic bottles.

"If liquor was sold out in plastic bottles instead of glass bottles, it would cause harm to the environment," the petitioner submitted.

In its affidavit, Tasmac stated that the litigant cannot question the policy decision of the state government. "The 1996 GO was passed with the guidance and administration of the government. Nevertheless, Tasmac has no plan to sell liquor in plastic bottles," the Tasmac counsel argued.

Accepting the submissions of Tasmac, the judges disposed of the petition.