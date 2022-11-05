Man climbs tower as cops fail to find missing daughter

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chengalpattu on Friday when a 45-year-old man climbed onto a cellphone tower and threatened to jump if the cops did not take steps to find his 16-year-old daughter who had gone missing two weeks ago.

Siva Kumar of Tirumangalam in Madurai, was staying in Chengalpattu with his family and earning his living as a daily wager. Two weeks ago, he along with his wife and daughter went to Tirumangalam where the girl reportedly went missing. He lodged a case with Tirumangalam police.

“However, with police failing to act even after two weeks, Siva Kumar, in an inebriated condition climbed atop a cellphone tower near the Chengalpattu old bus stand and threatened to jump,” police said. Onlookers informed the police and Fire and Rescue Services who rushed to the spot and held talks with Siva Kumar for over an hour and assured him action. Siva Kumar was later taken to the Chengalpet Town police station for further enquiries.