Chennai to host international book fair in January

CHENNAI: For the first time, Chennai will be conducting an international book fair in January with the aim of knowledge transfer with readers across the globe.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, making the announcement on Saturday also unveiled the logo of the upcoming event.

The event scheduled between January 16 and 18 will be conducted by the Directorate of Public Libraries along with Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation and Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI).

The Minister speaking during the event said, “Through this event, Tamil Nadu will get the opportunity to share the Tamil literature with other languages across the world. And through this event, we will be placed amongst countries like London, Sharjah, Frankfurt, Bologna and Beijing, which are popular for conducting international book fairs.”