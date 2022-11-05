17-member officials’ team to attend to rain complaints in Chennai

CHENNAI: The State government has appointed 17 officials to monitor the rain situation in Chennai, State Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said on Friday.

In his daily briefing to the media since the onset of northeast monsoon, Ramachandran said that about 17 supervisory officers have been appointed for Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) area, while 43 officials are supervising other districts, including two each for Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.

Pointing out that about 54 of the 56 uprooted trees have been cleared, Ramachandran said that Tamil Nadu had received an average 14.52 mm rainfall and Chennai had 55.96 mm rainfall on November 3 (Thursday). Going by the minister’s monsoon briefing, the weather station at Tondiarpet and DGP office have recorded 139.4 mm and 122.8 mm respectively, followed by Mettupalayam station in Coimbatore with 120.05 mm.

Around 23 lives were lost during the northeast monsoon season in the state. No rain-related deaths were recorded on Thursday.

Ramachandran also added that out of the 763 motors kept ready to drain flood water, 168 motor pumps were used. Similarly, 191 rain shelters have been kept ready in the State. As of Friday morning, about 120 persons have been accommodated in 3 camps.