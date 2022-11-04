City

Several flights delayed due to network issue at Chennai airport

Sources said a total of 13 flights which were scheduled to Tiruchy, Madurai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Vijayawada, Shirdi, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Hubli got delayed for the same reason.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Departure of several international and domestic flights was affected in the Chennai airport due to etwork issues on Friday.

Airport sources said from midnight till the afternoon departure of 23 flights got delayed from 30 minutes to three hours. The flights to Singapore, Kuwait, Germany, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Bahrain, and Srilanka were delayed due to poor network connection. The officials also said that due to rain the traffic was heavily affected since most of the roads were flooded. Due to this, many passengers and cabin crew also could not reach the airport on time.

Sources said a total of 13 flights which were scheduled to Tiruchy, Madurai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Vijayawada, Shirdi, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Hubli got delayed for the same reason. The official sources said the boarding passes also cannot be issued on time due to the network error.

