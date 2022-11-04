Planning train journey with your pet? You have three options now

CHENNAI: One of the biggest concerns of pet owners, mainly dog lovers, while undertaking train journeys has been carrying their feline and canine with them.

Some wonder if they could carry the dogs with them in the compartment or a separate luggage van or even carry them on trains at all. The answer to all three questions is a simple ‘yes’.

Indian Railways undertakes the transportation of elephants, horses, sheep, birds and other animals. So, one need not doubt if they could have a pet dog or cat carried on trains.

In compartment: All that a passenger must do to carry pet dogs with them in the carriage (compartment) is book in AC-First Class or First Class in a 2-berth coupe or 4-berth cabin exclusively. However, it comes with a plethora of conditions.

Only one dog will be allowed per PNR and the dog must be brought to the luggage/parcel office for booking at least three hours in advance of the departure of the train, upon confirmation of the allotment in AC-First/First Class Cabin/Coupe after charting.

Puppies in basket: Puppies can be carried in baskets in all the classes. Prescribed luggage charges as applicable will be levied. The passenger will be solely responsible for the safe carriage of puppies in the basket.

In brake van: The passengers can make use of dog box available in luggage-cum-brake van (of conventional ICF coaches), under the supervision of the Train Manager (Guard) of the train. Only one dog will be allowed in a dog box at a time. The passenger must have a confirmed/reserved ticket and proof of identity. The receipt (guard’s foil) obtained should be submitted to the guard at the originating station. The passenger/pet owner must ensure the dog is properly chained with mouth guard before boarding the brake van and kept inside the dog box. At the destination station, the foil of the receipt must be shown.

In all three cases, it is the responsibility of the passenger to provide water and food for the dog. Charges in luggage rates will be collected for the pets to be carried with the passenger in AC First Class/First Class coupe or dog box in the luggage van or the basket.

If fellow passengers object, the dog will be removed to the guard’s van (without refund). The owner will be charged at six times the luggage rates if found carrying pets without due permission or booking.

Dogs must be brought to the luggage booking office three hours before the train’s departure. A fitness certificate from a veterinarian 24-48 hours before the journey is mandatorily along with vaccination certificates.