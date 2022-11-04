Khushbu Sundar complains against Saidai Sadiq with NCW

CHENNAI: BJP national executive committee member and actress Khushbu Sundar on Friday met National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma in New Delhi and filed a complaint regarding “derogatory” comments made by DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq about women leaders during a public event in Chennai.
“Met NCW India chairperson Rekha Sharma and filed a complaint against DMK functionary for speaking in the most degrading manner about my fellow colleagues and me. Have also asked to take action against the minister who was enjoying the talks and was a party to filth,” she tweeted after meeting the NCW chairperson.
The NCW said that Khushbu alleged that Sadiq is a habitual offender and has not apologised for his comments yet. She also said that the comments were made in the presence of senior DMK Minister Mano Thangaraj, however, no efforts were made to stop the speech.
The Chennai Cyber Crime wing has booked Sadiq for allegedly making disparaging remarks.
Khushbu filed a complaint to NCW days after state BJP president K Annamalai had written to the NCW seeking action against the DMK functionary. “We believe that women in our country cannot be deprived of their ambitions to serve society. While the DMK and their allies condone this behaviour, the BJP strongly condemns it and the action against
Sadiq will set an example for those who believe they can demean women and get away with it, ” the letter said.
Meanwhile, the NCW chairperson has written to the Director-General of Police C Sylendra Babu on November 1 to investigate a complaint from Annamalai and submit an action taken report within seven days.
