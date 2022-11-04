Khushbu Sundar complains against Saidai Sadiq with NCW

The NCW said that Khushbu alleged that Sadiq is a habitual offender and has not apologised for his comments yet. She also said that the comments were made in the presence of senior DMK Minister Mano Thangaraj, however, no efforts were made to stop the speech.

The Chennai Cyber Crime wing has booked Sadiq for allegedly making disparaging remarks.

Khushbu filed a complaint to NCW days after state BJP president K Annamalai had written to the NCW seeking action against the DMK functionary. “We believe that women in our country cannot be deprived of their ambitions to serve society. While the DMK and their allies condone this behaviour, the BJP strongly condemns it and the action against

Sadiq will set an example for those who believe they can demean women and get away with it, ” the letter said.

Meanwhile, the NCW chairperson has written to the Director-General of Police C Sylendra Babu on November 1 to investigate a complaint from Annamalai and submit an action taken report within seven days.