Cobra enters e-service centre in Tambaram Taluk office

CHENNAI: A cobra that entered an E-Service centre in the Tambaram Taluk office was killed by the public on Friday.
The Tambaram Taluk office is located on GST Road near Sanatorium. On Friday, around 5 pm a cobra entered the e-service centre inside the Taluk office campus.
The staff and people who were inside the room started to shout and scattered from the place. Soon, a few men took the wooden logs and attacked the snake and it was dead.
Shocked on seeing the snake dead the staff who were in the Taluk office said that they have no right to kill the snake and it is a crime and they can be sent to prison for seven years.
The women who were present on the spot said the cobra should not be harmed on Fridays and later they brought a milk packet from the nearby shop and poured Milk on the dead snake.
