Cobra enters e-service centre in Tambaram Taluk office

CHENNAI: A cobra that entered an E-Service centre in the Tambaram Taluk office was killed by the public on Friday.

The Tambaram Taluk office is located on GST Road near Sanatorium. On Friday, around 5 pm a cobra entered the e-service centre inside the Taluk office campus.

The staff and people who were inside the room started to shout and scattered from the place. Soon, a few men took the wooden logs and attacked the snake and it was dead.