Chennai roads will be re-laid after Northeast monsoon: KN Nehru

CHENNAI: The damaged roads will be re-laid after the Northeast monsoon ends in Chennai, and the government has allocated funds for the same, said Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru after inaugurating special medical camps at Ambedkar Nagar, Kolathur on Friday.

The State government has joined hands with Apollo Hospital and Karpaga Vinayagam hospital set up special medical camps at four places in the city – Kolathur Ambedkar Nagar, Mookambika temple junction, Vetri Nagar Varadharajan Street, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

“As the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday night, several areas experienced water stagnation. In the places which do not have stormwater drain (SWD), the rainwater is drained through motor pumps. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) work round the clock to ensure there is no sewage stagnation and silt is removed in the city,” said Nehru.

As various departments, including GCC, metrowater board, Metro rail, and Tangedco dug roads for work, the roads remain damaged, which has become a nightmare for the public. The minister ensured, “After the NE monsoon ends the damaged roads will be re-laid in the city. The fund for the same has been allocated by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

He claimed that after there was no water stagnation in Central and South Chennai, and in the northern part of the city, only low-lying areas like Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Kolathur were flooded due to the otteri nullah reaching its maximum storage capacity during the recent rainfall.

The ministers for Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments, PK Sekarbabu, and Health Minister Ma Subramanian, also inaugurated the medical camps. Chennai mayor R Priya and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present.