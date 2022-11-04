DT Health: Adult immunisation can ensure healthy ageing

CHENNAI: More than 95 per cent deaths due to vaccine preventable diseases have been reported among adults in India. The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines healthy ageing as “the process of developing and maintaining the functional ability that enables wellbeing in older age.” The WHO has also recognised adult immunisation as one of the strategies for healthy ageing in their ‘Decade of Healthy Ageing – Baseline Report -2020.’

The Indian population is ageing rapidly with the number of people above 50 years of age expected to increase to 404 million in 2036 from 260 million in 2020, representing 27 per cent of the country’s projected population. Ageing results in reduced immunity and makes older people vulnerable to infectious diseases such as pneumonia, influenza, and shingles and their complications, but these can all be prevented with the help of vaccines.

Dr Maya Vedamurthy, dermatologist at RSV Skin and Research Centre and Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, said, “Infections in old age can lead to severe complications. My advice is that adults above 50 years of age, specially those who suffer from chronic conditions such as diabetes and those who are on medications such as chemotherapy should take all the available vaccines for protection against infections. Shingles is one such infectious disease, which in older adults, can lead to debilitating pain and in some cases, vision loss and hearing loss. When a vaccine for shingles becomes available in India, all adults above 50 years of age must take it.”

Adults who suffer from comorbidities are more prone to vaccine preventable diseases. A report recently suggested that more than 95 per cent deaths due to these diseases in India occur in adults. The need of the hour is to prioritise adult immunisation.