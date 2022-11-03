Woman dies in bus, police help shocked husband hire ambulance

CHENGALPATTU: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old woman who was unwell and travelling in a bus died suddenly near Chengalpattu, sending her husband into shock. Since the husband did not have enough money to hire an ambulance, the district taluk inspector helped him out by hiring a private ambulance for him.

The deceased Selvi and her husband Arunachalam (62), hailing from Tirunelveli, stayed at a rented house in Pammal and were working in a restaurant nearby. Selvi, who had health issues, was taking treatment from the RGGGH in Chennai over the past few months. When the treatment yielded no results, the couple decided to move back to their hometown on Wednesday and took a bus from Koyembedu to Tirunelveli.

“As the bus neared Singaperumal Kovil, the conductor who was distributing tickets noticed that Selvi has slumped unconscious on the seat,” police said. When Arunachalam tried to wake his wife up, there was no response following which the conductor called a 108 ambulance. When the paramedics checked Selvi, they found that she had died a while ago. Arunachalam, who was shocked by the sudden death of his wife, told the police that he did not have enough money to hire an ambulance and take his wife’s body back to Tirunelveli. Following this, Chengalpattu taluk inspector Ashokan paid for a private ambulance and helped them transport the body to their native place.