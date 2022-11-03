Monsoon spl camp at 200 places in Chennai: Details inside

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation to hold monsoon mega special medical camp in 200 places of the 15 zones from 9 am to 4 pm. The medical camp to be held in Virugambakkam will be inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Water Supply minister K N Nehru along with Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

In order to prevent and control the occurrence of monsoon infections such as dengue, flu, influenza, cholera, typhoid, and other ailments, the health department along with Greater Chennai Corporation is jointly organising the monsoon mega special medical camps to take precautionary measures by keeping a check on the cases of fever and cold.