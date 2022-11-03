Madras HC to declare court premises plastic-free on Nov 10

CHENNAI: The Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice Raja will declare the court premises plastic-free on November 10. The Acting Chief Justice will inaugurate five 'Manjappai' or yellow cloth vending machines and also a plastic bottle crushing unit.

The five yellow cloth vending machines will be positioned at five locations in the court premises.

The decision of the Madras High Court came after an order by Justices S. Vaidyanathan and P.T. Asha while hearing a case related to the ban on single-use plastic. The court directed the bar councils of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and all the bar associations to make the courts plastic-free.

After the court directed the matter of plastic-free zones in the court premises, the Additional Advocate General of Tamil Nadu, J. Raveendran informed the Madras High court bench of Justices N. Satish Kumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy that the court will be plastic-free from November 10 onwards. He also informed the division bench of the Madras High Court about the decision to make the court premises a plastic free zone.

The division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justice N. Satish Kumar and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the district collectors of Dindigul and Nilgiris to a crackdown on the use of plastics in Udhagamandalam and Kodaikanal.