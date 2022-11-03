Low patronage: Flights to Madurai, Kovai cancelled

CHENNAI: Flights to Madurai and Coimbatore were cancelled due to a shortage of passengers on Thursday. An Indigo Airlines flight scheduled to depart for Madurai at 11.10 am and a flight scheduled for Coimbatore in the afternoon had only very few bookings and the airlines announced the cancellation of both flights. Following that, the same flight which was supposed to return from Madurai and Coimbatore was also cancelled due to fewer passengers. The airport officials said the passenger footfall was less in the Chennai airport following the continuous rain. However, flight operations were not affected due to the rain.