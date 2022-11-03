Holiday for schools, colleges in Chennai tomorrow over heavy rains

CHENNAI: Following heavy rainfall warning for Chennai, the State government on Thursday declared holidays for schools and colleges located in Chennai. A release from the Chennai Collectorate said all educational institution in the city will remain closed on Friday.

According to official sources, the district Collectors have also been advised to decide on the holidays based on the rainfall.

340 motor pumps used to pump out stagnated water

Meanwhile, State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran on Thursday said that out of 536 motor pumps that are kept ready in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) 340 pumps are used to pump out water from 278 stagnated areas.

The Minister, in a press communique, said that 191 relief camps are kept ready in Chennai and so far 283 persons are made to stay in six relief camps. All the basic amenities are being provided to the people who are made to stay in the relief camps and 55,000 food packets were distributed to people who were affected by inundation in 15 areas.