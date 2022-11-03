Day after DMK MP’s memo, Guv Ravi to fly to Delhi today

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi to fly to Delhi today on an urgent visit. According to Daily Thanthi reports, the Governor will fly today at 10:30 am.

This development comes a day after DMK's call to the opposition MP's to sign the memorandum seeking withdrawal of Ravi with immediate effect.

DMK's leader of Parliament, TR Baalu, in a letter to MPs, who are aligned in the anti-BJP stance invited them to the Anna Arivalayam to sign the memorandum for withdrawal of the Governor. It was mentioned that the memorandum should be signed by November 3, which would be then submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi and DMK leaders have been in crosshairs over ideological differences ever since the former's appointment as the State's Governor. DMK leaders allege that he has been overstepping from his Constitutional position.