Class 10 girl attempts suicide after failing in quarterly exams

CHENNAI: A Class 10 student of a private school attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of the school building in Urapakkam on Thursday after failing the quarterly examinations. Police said on Thursday the exam papers for the quarterly examination were distributed to the students and the 15-year-old had failed in a few subjects. She was crying in class and had told her friends that she is afraid of facing her parents and that they would not sign the exam papers. During the lunch break, the girl went outside the classroom and jumped from the third floor of the building. Soon she was rushed to a private hospital in Potheri in an ambulance and admitted to ICU. Police said she suffered severe injuries in the hip and was in critical condition. The school was declared a holiday in the afternoon and the Guduvanchery police have registered a case. Further inquiry is on.