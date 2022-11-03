Chennai rains: Metro services between Central & airport hit

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on its official handle stated that due to malfunction in the OHE between Koyambedu and St.Thomas Mount (Green Line), metro rail services are being operated every 20 mins in the Downline (Single Line) and inter corridor movement between Central and Chennai airport is temporarily suspended.

It has also requested the passengers travelling to Chennai airport in the Green Line to deboard at Alandur Metro Station to interchange for travelling to Airport.