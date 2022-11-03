Chennai rains: Metro services between Central & airport hit

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on its official handle stated that due to malfunction in the OHE between Koyambedu and St.Thomas Mount (Green Line), metro rail services are being operated every 20 mins in the Downline (Single Line) and inter corridor movement between Central and Chennai airport is temporarily suspended.
It has also requested the passengers travelling to Chennai airport in the Green Line to deboard at Alandur Metro Station to interchange for travelling to Airport.
"CMRL regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and request to cooperate as our teams are working on war footing basis to restore the services," it added.
Most of the stations, including Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, Koyembedu, Ekkaduthangal, Guindy and Alandur, were seen crowded due to this.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android