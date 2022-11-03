City

Chennai rains: Metro services between Central & airport hit

"CMRL regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and request to cooperate as our teams are working on war footing basis to restore the services," it added.
Passengers stranded at Koyambedu Metro station.
Passengers stranded at Koyambedu Metro station.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on its official handle stated that due to malfunction in the OHE between Koyambedu and St.Thomas Mount (Green Line), metro rail services are being operated every 20 mins in the Downline (Single Line) and inter corridor movement between Central and Chennai airport is temporarily suspended.

It has also requested the passengers travelling to Chennai airport in the Green Line to deboard at Alandur Metro Station to interchange for travelling to Airport.

"CMRL regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and request to cooperate as our teams are working on war footing basis to restore the services," it added.

Most of the stations, including Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, Koyembedu, Ekkaduthangal, Guindy and Alandur, were seen crowded due to this.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai airport
Heavy Rains
chennai rains
Airport
Tamil Nadu rains
Central
Metro Rail Services
chennai central
Chennai Central railway station
Rain in chennai
Chennai rains 2022
chennai rains today
tamil nadu rains 2022
chennai rains tomorrow
chennai rains news
metro rail chennai
Chennai Rains Live Updates
Chennai Rains Live
Chennai waterlogged

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in