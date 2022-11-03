Chennai, 10 other districts to receive showers for next 3 hours

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has informed that Chennai and 10 other districts will get showers for the next 3 hours.

The weather office said Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu would receive moderate to light showers. Whereas. Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nilgiris and Karur would receive moderate showers with thunderstorm.

With the onset of northeast monsoon on October 29, rainfall intensified since the beginning of this week in several Tamil Nadu districts.