CHENNAI: A car gutted in fire on Tambaram - Velachery Road on Thursday. No human casualties were reported.

Arunkumar (32) of Pallikaranai with his family went to his native in Thoothukudi to attend a function a few days ago and was returning to Chennai with 9 people in his vehicle on Thursday.

Police said in the morning when the car was speeding on the Tambaram-Velachery Road near Santhosapuram junction Arun Kumar noticed something wrong with the engine and parked the vehicle on the roadside. He got down from the car and tried to open the front bonnet, but he could not lift it.

Meanwhile, he noticed smoke coming from the engine and soon alerted the family members to get down from the car.

Police said after they got down, flames engulfed the car within a few minutes.

On information, the Tambaram fire and rescue team who rushed to the spot doused the fire after an hour.

The Pallikaranai traffic investigation police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind the fire.