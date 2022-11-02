Techie's daughter kidnapped; Chennai police track girl in 2 hours

CHENNAI: After a 4-year-old girl was abducted from near her house in Chromepet on Wednesday, the police tracked and rescued the girl within 2 hours and arrested auto rickshaw driver.

The kidnapping incident happend in Thirumalai Nagar in Hasthinapuram near Chromepet around on Thursday evening when the girl was playing near her house.

The girl, Varsha, daughter of Vinoth, a software engineer, was staying with her father. Police said Vinoth and his wife are living separately due to personel differences.

Police noted that on Wednesday around 4 pm Varsha was playing outside the house. An autorickshaw came to the street and an unidentified man with a red shirt got down from the autorickshaw. He lifted Varsha placed her in the vehicle and sped away.

Soon, the family members informed Vinoth and he immediately contacted the police control room. The Chitlapakkam police station was informed about the incident and the police formed 9 special teams to nab the kidnapper.

Police said they received the information about the kidnap around 5.15 pm and tracked the kid within a hour of receiving the kidnap alert. The police nabbed the auto driver and rescued the girl.

As part of tracking the girl, police had set up check points in 20 places besides montioring the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood. The police team traced the girl near Chromepet MIT bridge and rescued her during the vehcile check. The auto driver identifed as Shamsuddin (34), of Thoothukudi was arested by the police. Police said that Shamsuddin is a history sheeter.

They said that they are investigating in details to know the motive behind the act. All angles will be probed to catch the people behind the kidnap, police said.