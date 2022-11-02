DT Campus: SIMATS marks Entrepreneur’s Week with host of events

CHENNAI: SIMATS School of Engineering is celebrating Entrepreneur’s Week (E-Week) with a variety of events to help budding entrepreneurs advance their professional careers by mastering essential business skills and learning to stay connected to a remote work world.

This week, in partnership with Saveetha Transdisciplinary Entrepreneurship Promotion and Upliftment Park (STEP-UP), the focus is on orientations to entrepreneurship, expert talks on business skills, workshops, start-up stalls and so on.

It will assist SIMATS aspiring entrepreneurs in networking and increasing the output and productivity of their dream organisation. Varun Chandrasekhar, Founder - Axiom Consulting, Entrepreneur - Developer, Tech & E Commerce Consultant, shared his knowledge.