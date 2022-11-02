Mamata meets ‘political friend’ Stalin in Chennai

CHENNAI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at his residence in Chitranjan Salai, Alwarpet on Wednesday.

It is said to be that she could have discussed strategies for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

She will travel to the southern metropolis as she has been invited by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3.

Just hours before meeting Stalin, the three time Chief Minister said: “Today I will meet Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin he is my political friend. It's a courtesy meeting as I'm going to Chennai. Whenever two political persons meet there are related things that get discussed.”

However, Congress committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who commented on the meeting, said: "I don't see any logic behind a chief minister visiting the family programme of the Governor on taxpayers' money. She is actually escaping the state when job aspirants are holding demonstrations demanding employment. She is not at all bothered about them and is fleeing from reality.”

The Trinamool Congress supremo may also meet several top politicians of Tamil Nadu, who are expected to be present at Ganesan's family function, the official added.