'Madras Eye' spreads rapidly among kids, elderly in Chennai

CHENNAI: 'Madras Eye' is spreading rapidly in Chennai among children and old age people, especially those who travel by public transportation.

Experts warn against buying drops or tubes from drugstores and ask those infected to use a separate handkerchief. Ophthalmologists also advise not to touch the eyes with fingers.

According to reports, due to the rapid spread, most of the hospitals in Chennai are overcrowded. The number of patients in the government eye clinic and private hospital in Egmore has been increasing in the past few days.

All you need to know about the infection: