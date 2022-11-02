'Madras Eye' spreads rapidly among kids, elderly in Chennai

CHENNAI: 'Madras Eye' is spreading rapidly in Chennai among children and old age people, especially those who travel by public transportation.
Experts warn against buying drops or tubes from drugstores and ask those infected to use a separate handkerchief. Ophthalmologists also advise not to touch the eyes with fingers.
According to reports, due to the rapid spread, most of the hospitals in Chennai are overcrowded. The number of patients in the government eye clinic and private hospital in Egmore has been increasing in the past few days.
All you need to know about the infection:
Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, is inflammation of the outermost layer of the white part of the eye and the inner surface of the eyelid. It makes the eye appear pink or reddish. Pain, burning, scratchiness, or itchiness may occur. "Madras eye" is a colloquial term that has been used in India.
Symptoms such as watery eyes, red eyes, irritation, cold and sore throat, and fever.
To prevent the disease wash your eyes regularly with warm water.
Persons affected with 'Madras Eye' should use a separate towel and need to keep separate handkerchiefs.
In the initial stage itself infected person should consult an eye specialist and try to avoid self medication.
