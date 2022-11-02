Indie band Oxygen to perform in the city on November 5

CHENNAI: Independent music band Oxygen is all geared up for their upcoming show at Medai on November 5. In conversation with DT Next, they talk about The Madras Commune, their upcoming show, their album The Metagen and lots more.

You received an amazing response for your recent show The Madras Commune. How does it feel?

Yes, we had an amazing experience performing at the Seven Sins Pub for The Madras Commune. Before the day of the show, we were discussing the list of songs to perform and were thinking about how the audience would receive it. We were slightly sceptical because we weren’t sure about the kind of audience that would turn up for the event. Like, in terms of age group and keeping in mind that Oxygen has been performing and propagating live independent own compositions. But after getting onstage we realised that the audience was just open to music and they really opened their heart out to us. We had a natural vibe right from the first song and continued until the show’s end. It was like a community of great listeners had come that day.

How are you prepping for your upcoming concert?

Our next gig is in Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet on November 5. We are super excited to perform there as the place is known for promoting independent talent be it music, dance, theatre, standup comedy and so on. We are planning to perform a few songs from our latest album The Metagen.