History-sheeter held for waylaying and robbing delivery agent

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old history-sheeter was on Tuesday arrested for waylaying a food delivery agent and robbing him of cash and mobile phones near Vyasarpadi. R Saravanakumar (20) of Saidapet, a college student who works part-time, was on his way to deliver food in Vyasarpadi in the early hours of October 25 when the rowdy intercepted and told him that his wallet had fallen. Saravanakumar got down from his bike and was looking for the wallet when the latter took a knife and threatened him. He took away cash amounting to Rs 1,200 and mobile phone. Based on a complaint, Vyasarpadi police registered a case and arrested the accused in Padiyanallur. He was identified as N Karan (25), a history-sheeter with 10 cases against him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.